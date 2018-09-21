VP Mike Pence coming to Spokane

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence is likely coming to Spokane next month, to campaign for Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

A spokesman for the congresswoman says Pence's visit will depend on how the schedule of Congress goes.

McMorris Rodgers and Pence were colleagues for nearly a decade in the House.

Pence would be the third high-profile Republican to speak in the district for the congresswoman this year, following Rep. Devin Nunes and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway.

McMorris Rodgers is the highest ranking Republican woman in the House and faces a stiff challenge this year from Democrat Lisa Brown.

Pence would be the first vice president to visit the Spokane area since 2006, when Dick Cheney visited Fairchild Air Force Base.