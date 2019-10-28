Voter Guide: What to know for the 2019 elections in N. Idaho

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

The general election is coming up on November 5. Here is everything you need to know; from registering to vote to ballot measure breakdowns.

How to cast your vote

There are a handful of ways you can cast your vote in Idaho. If you have not yet registered, click here to do so. You can also visit your local elections office up until Election Day to register in person.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Need help finding your polling location? Click here.

Know your deadlines

Election Day: November 5

Deadline to register: Up until Election Day. On November 5, you can register at your polling location.

Do your homework: Understanding the levies and bonds

Lake Pend Oreille School Levy

The Lake Pend Oreille School District is asking voters to consider funding an $12,700,000 per year, already approved levy.

Current funding is $12,700,000 per year, which was approved on March 12, 2019. The funding is set to expire on June 30, 2021. The current ballot measure would approve funding to be effective on July 2, 2021.

The district said the funding would provide opportunities for students, creation of a more effective teaching and learning environment for every child and staff member, as well as the opportunity to recruit, train and retain personnel within the district.

Shoshone County Public Safety Bond

Shoshone County is asking voters to help pay for a $22 million bond to build a new jail and public safety facility to upgrade working conditions for their staff. The current facility is about 18,000 square feet. If approved, the new building would be nearly double that at 32,000 square feet.

The new facility would clean up all safety hazards from exposed wires, to leaky ceilings and having to appropriate places to store their files. Perhaps the biggest issue that would be addressed is overcrowding. The current jail has 487 bed, but the new one would have 98.

