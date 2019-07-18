Voter Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2019 Spokane County primary election

A voter fills out their ballot. Voters Guide: Everything you need to know Voters Guide: Everything you need to know

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday, Spokane County Elections began mailing ballots to voters in preparation for the August 6 primary.

Washington state abides by a top two primary. The two candidates with the most votes in the primary election will then qualify for the general election. A candidate must also receive at least one percent of the votes in that race to advance to the general election on November 5.

Important dates:

July 17 - 19 – Primary election ballots mailed

July 29 – Deadline to receive new registrations and voter updates online and by mail for the August primary

August 6 – Primary election, last day to file a resolution for the November general election

November 5 – General election

Registering to vote:

In Washington state, all elections are done by mail. If you are not registered to vote in Washington state, you can do so online. There are deadlines to be wary of, though. Online and mail registrations must be received eight days before Election Day. You can register to vote in person during business hours and any time before 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Click here to register.

City Elections

City of Airway Heights

Voters in Airway Heights will select two of the following candidates to move forward to the general election. These candidates are running to fill position no. 7 on the city council. The candidates are:

Sarah Slater Dakota Lawrence Jennifer Morton

City of Liberty Lake

Voters in Liberty Lake will select two of the following candidates to move forward to the general election. These candidates are running to fill position no. 7 on the city council. The candidates are:

Tom Stanley Cristella (Cris) Kaminskas Jeanette Marie Nall

City of Spokane

Voters in Spokane will select two candidates in each of the following races to move forward to the general election.

The candidates for mayor are:

Ben Stuckart Shawn Poole Jonathan Bingle Kelly Cruz Nadine Woodward

The candidates for city council president are:

Cindy Wendle Phillip Tyler Breean Beggs Mike Fagan

The candidates for District # 1 council position no. 1 are:

Jerrall Haynes Doug Salter Naghmana Sherazi Louis Lefebvre Krys Brown Tim Benn Michael Cathcart

The candidates for District #2 council position no. 1 are :

Lori Kinnear Liz Fleming Tony Kiepe

The candidates for District #3 council position no. 1 are:

Andy Rathbun Jeff Martin Christopher savage Karen Stratton Jeff Rugan Ken Side

The candidates for Spokane School District 81 director position no. 1 are:

Brian Trimble Nikki Otero Lockwood Katey Randall Treloar

The candidates for Spokane School District 81 director position no. 2 are:

Jenny Slagle Luc Jasmin III Kellilin (Kelli) MacFarlane

The candidates for Spokane School District 81 director position no. 4 are:

Kevin Morrison William (Bill) Baxley Erin Georgen

City of Spokane Valley

The City of Spokane Valley will select two candidates in each of the following races to move forward to the general election.

The candidates for Spokane Valley council position no. 2 are:

Rocky Samson Brandi Peetz Michelle Rasmussen

The candidates for Spokane Valley council position no. 3 are:

Arne Woodard Adam Smith Lance Gurel Al Merkel

The candidates for Spokane Valley council position no. 6 are:

Bo Tucker Pat Stretch Tim Hattenburg Shaun Stanfield

The candidates for Spokane Valley Fire commissioner position no. 1 are:

Bradley Mertens Randall Bean Patrick W. Burch

Understanding the measures:

Spokane County Measure 1: This measure asks voters if they want to renew the county-wide sales tax to be used by the county, and cities and towns within it, exclusively for criminal justice and public safety purposes. The measure proposes using one-tenth of one percent county-wide sales and use tax, beginning April 1, 2020 and continuing through December 31, 2029. Read more here.

Spokane County Library District Proposition 1: This resolution is put forward by the Board of Trustees of the Spokane County Library District (not to be confused with the Spokane Public Library). SCLD is asking voters to consider restoring the property tax levy rate that funds daily operations and maintenance of its 11 libraries to keep library services at existing levels through the county, increase digital materials and replace outdated building heating and cooling systems. The measure would restore the property tax levy rate to 50 cents per $1,000 assessed property value. The current levy rate is at 43 cents per $1,000 assessed property value. The levy needs a simple majority (over 50%) voter approval to pass. Read more here.

City of Medical Lake Proposition 1: This measure asks that voters decide whether the City of Medical Lake should be annexed into and remain a part of Spokane County Fire District no. 3. Read more here.

Fire Protection District 3 Proposition 1: This measure asks voters to decide if the City of Medical Lake should be annexed to and become a part of Spokane County Fire Protection District No. 3.

Fire Protection District 3 Proposition 2: This proposition concerns maintaining and funding district operations for Spokane County Fire Protection District 3. If passed, the proposition would authorize the district to restore its regular property tax levy to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. It would come from the 2019 assessment and be collected in 2020. The funds will go toward improving fire protection, emergency medical services and facilities and replacing equipment. Read more here.

Fire Protection District 5 Proposition 1: This proposition concerns financing fire department improvements. If approved, the measure would authorize an increase in the regular property tax levy of $.46 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for a levy rate. It would not exceed $1.48 and would be collected in 2020. The money would go toward acquiring new and improving existing firefighting apparatus, vehicles and equipment, construction of a new fire station(s) and facilities and acquire land for future fire stations. The increase would remain in effect for 15 years. Read more here.

Tracking Your Ballot

Spokane County Elections has an online tool that helps you track your ballot. All you have to do is go to this link, enter your first initial, last name and date of birth.

Have a question about the primary or general election? Email erinr@kxly.com.