Volunteers remove one ton of trash from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane River is a lot cleaner this week, thanks to help from volunteers who spent Saturday pulling tires, mattresses, plastic and other garbage out of the river.

The Spokane Parks Foundation said this year's haul totaled one ton of trash. That's 2,000 pounds of junk.

Spokane Riverkeeper Jerry White was one of the volunteers collecting trash Saturday.

"The river really mirrors the community in many ways," White said. "It is a mirror for all the joy and beauty we find in the community, but it also reflects a dark side."

This is an annual cleanup happens each summer and is one of the largest efforts to pick up trash in and around the Spokane River.