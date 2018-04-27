Volunteers needed for Bloomsday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Just nine days before the 42nd running of the Lilac Bloomsday Run, organizers are seeking volunteers for the race.

Volunteers are needed to help with the start line, water aid, Marmot March (face painters) and T-shirt distribution.

“The success of Bloomsday is totally dependent on the support of nearly 5,000 volunteers,” said Bloomsday Race Director Don Kardong. “Most of our volunteer positions don’t require much, if any, prior experience, but it’s crucial that we fill all open positions to make sure things proceed smoothly before, during and after the run.”

If you're interested in volunteering, click here.