Volunteers needed! Camp that teaches disabled kids to ride bikes at risk of cancelling

SPOKANE, Wash. - iCan Shine Spokane has been teaching disabled kids (and sometimes adults) to ride a bike for six years. They're planning to teach 35 more the skill during the week of July 22 but risk cancelling because they don't have enough volunteers to help.

Volunteers are essential in helping the camp run, as they support each student as they master the skill. Volunteers attend a 1-hour course before getting paired up then for the first part of the week-long camp are the ones encouraging them as they learn the skills on more stationary bikes before the training wheels are removed and they give two wheels ago! At that time, they've got to lace up their running shoes as students are on the move!

Each camp session is 75 minutes at Mt. Spokane High School. Volunteers are especially needed for the session beginning at 3:05pm.

Volunteers must be 15 years or older and able to run/walk or jog for 75 minutes.