News

Volunteers celebrate 20 year success of annual Thanksgiving community meal

By:

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 07:44 AM PST

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 08:13 AM PST

Volunteers celebrate 20 year success of annual Thanksgiving community meal

SPOKANE, Wash. - Volunteers were up early Thursday in the kitchen to make a Thanksgiving meal for an estimated 600 people. 

 

 

Every year, Meals on Wheels Spokane (MOW) teams up with Feed Thy Neighbor to make sure people in need and local seniors have a happy holiday. Not only do volunteers prepare meals for delivery to seniors, but they also cook an early dinner for about 600 people who show up to the MOW downtown location. 

This year marks the partnership's 20th year. 

That meal begins at 11:30 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. The address is 1222 W 2nd Ave. Anyone in need can attend. It is free. 

Here is a full list of free Thanksgiving meals in the Spokane area. 

 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS