Volunteers celebrate 20 year success of annual Thanksgiving community meal
SPOKANE, Wash. - Volunteers were up early Thursday in the kitchen to make a Thanksgiving meal for an estimated 600 people.
600+ people are expected to show up for an early dinner at @MOWSpokane. Of course turkey is on the menu. Any seniors or people in need can come down for food between 11:30 and 2 today. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Xy68Xs42o3— Ariana Lake (@arianaKXLY) November 28, 2019
Every year, Meals on Wheels Spokane (MOW) teams up with Feed Thy Neighbor to make sure people in need and local seniors have a happy holiday. Not only do volunteers prepare meals for delivery to seniors, but they also cook an early dinner for about 600 people who show up to the MOW downtown location.
This year marks the partnership's 20th year.
That meal begins at 11:30 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. The address is 1222 W 2nd Ave. Anyone in need can attend. It is free.
Here is a full list of free Thanksgiving meals in the Spokane area.
"This is what makes the holiday for us." Sue and Jerry have volunteered in the kitchen for @MOWSpokane & Feed Thy Neighbor for the last decade. This year is no different. #Thanksgiving #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/UgdOJrdpm4— Ariana Lake (@arianaKXLY) November 28, 2019
