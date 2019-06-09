Vitalant hosts "Battle of the Badges Blood Drive" between Spokane Police and Fire Department

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, Vitalant (formerly the Inland Northwest Blood Center) began its Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The Spokane Police Department will be competing against the Spokane Fire Department to see who can bring in the most blood donors between now and June 16.

Visitors to the blood drive can choose who's team they donate under at any of Vitalant's locations in the area.

Vitalant centers can be found in Downtown Spokane, North Spokane and Spokane Valley.

