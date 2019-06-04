Violent crime, property crime down in Spokane

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash - So far in 2019, violent crime and property crime are down in Spokane, according to a weekly report compiled by Spokane Police.

Spokane Police issue the weekly CompStat crime reports and post them online.

According to a report dated Saturday, June 1st, property crime is down 13.53 percent in the city compared to this time last year. Violent crime is down 12.31 percent.

The report shows an increase in some categories. Commercial robbery is up 23 percent. There were 30 commercial robberies at this time last year; this year, there have been 37.

Commercial burglaries are up 16 percent over this time period last year, with 177 of those crimes being reported.

The report breaks down crime trends by type and area of the city. It shows a comparison between the past week, the past 28 days and year to date.

In the downtown district, which has been the focus of some of Spokane's mayoral candidates in recent weeks, the CompStat report shows an 18 percent decrease in violent crime and a 16 percent decrease in property crime over this same time period last year.

The reports are easy to read and break down the crimes by type and location. You can read them here.

