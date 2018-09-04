Vineyards ready for healthy harvest after fighting off smoke, heat and low precipitation

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - At Pepper Bridge Winery in Walla Walla, the busiest time of year is just weeks away.

"We make Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, and a Bordeaux blend," said Norm McKibben, the winery's managing partner.

He says soon, teams of harvesters will take to the rows, picking the bunches of grapes hanging lusciously from the vines.

With a hot summer behind them – one that saw Walla Walla blanketed with smoke at times – the grapes are fairing really well.

"The smoke has been high," he said, "so no problems that way."

Covering up the sun, actually had a beneficial affect on the grapes, which had been ripening quickly in the hot weather.

Once harvested the grapes will be fermented on site, and then put into French oak barrels shipped over from France.

"The wine will be aged in barrels for two years, and then spend another year in the bottle," McKibben explained.

More than 1,100 barrels are stored 40 feet below ground in a cool dry environment at Pepper Bridge.

"Temperatures determine how long its going to age, its got to stay cool to age properly," he said. "Each barrel holds between 23-25 cases of wine, because ours are hand made. There's about $13,500 worth of wine in each."

In entering the storage cave, you can smell the wine as it evaporates out of the barrels, concentrating what's inside.

"We call that the angel's share," he said.

A cellar-master must constantly top off the barrels as wine evaporates, because any air in the barrel will oxidize the wine and ruin it.

It takes two weeks to make the rounds through all 1,100 barrels at which point he has to start all over again.