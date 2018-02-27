Vigil remembers 9-month-old Caiden Henry one year after his death Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Video

SPOKANE, Wash - A happy baby boy with long eye lashes - it's how Caiden Henry's family will always remember him.

It's been one year since the 9-month-old was found dead in his crib covered in bruises - police say his babysitter beat him to death.

Inside the Morning Star Baptist Church Monday night, Caiden's family, along with the Spokane community, shared photos, stories, and tears.

"We weren't there. He couldn't go nextdoor. We were not there, but we're here now," said Kitara Johnson, Caiden's aunt. "And today we're going to cry because I have to tell you the truth - Caiden was murdered."

Caiden's death has sparked a community conversation on ending child abuse and the need for affordable childcare. But talking about what happened one year ago is still not easy for Caiden's family.

Instead of planning his first birthday, Caiden's mother, Crystal Henry, had to plan his funeral. She chose not to speak at Monday's service, but a letter she wrote to her son was read.

"I miss you every day. There is not a day that goes by that I don't wake up looking for you, hoping this was just an awful dream. If I could trade my life to bring you back - I would. I love you and I miss you. Until we meet again...Love, Mommy," the letter read in part.

Caiden's family is now preparing for the trial of Joshua Mobley, the man accused of murdering 9-month-old Caiden. The trial is scheduled to begin May 14th.