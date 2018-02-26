Vigil marks one year since Spokane child's tragic death

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The community will come together Monday night to remember 9-month-old Caiden Henry exactly one year after his mom found him dead in his bed covered with bruises.

Kitara Johnson, Caiden's aunt, said the public is invited to join her family at Spokane's Morning Star Baptist Church at 6:30 Monday night to find hope and healing during this difficult time.

It's been one year since Caiden's mom Crystal Henry found her son dead in his crib. Police found fresh bruises on the toddler's cheeks, forehead and stomach. Joshua Mobley was charged with Caiden's murder. He regularly baby-sat the child and had been with him before his death.

Johnson will never forget watching her sister hold her baby boy for the last time.

"Her being on her knees in front of him at that funeral home to hold him the last time and put his clothes on is just the saddest thing I think I've ever seen," Johnson said.

Johnson said Monday's vigil isn't focused as much on advocacy as it is about remembering her energetic nephew with the smile she says lit up a room.

"Tonight we are going to remember Caiden, his life and also to just give my sister and my family the hope that there will be justice for Caiden and all other Caidens," Johnson said.

The vigil starts at 6:30 and the public is invited to attend.

Johnson and her sister have sparked a community discussion to end child abuse and increase access to affordable childcare.

KXLY 4's Robyn Nance emceed "It Shouldn't Hurt to be a Child in Spokane" Tuesday night, which welcomed a diverse panel of experts from local law enforcement officers to licensed childcare providers. Photos of Caiden were hung on both sides of the stage where the forum took place.

"He might not have the opportunity to have the future that we desired for him, but we can also use that as a catapult to get other people to make sure that other kids can," Johnson said. "We can't let the need be buried with Caiden. We can't let it die. We can't let it slip away because our children literally depend on what we do today."

Accused child killer Mobley goes to trial in May.