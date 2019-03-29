Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica to be on display in Medical Lake this summer

" The Moving Wall " exhibit, which honors Vietnam veterans, will stop in Medical Lake this summer.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - “The Moving Wall” exhibit, which honors Vietnam veterans, will be on display in Medical Lake this summer.

The exhibit is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that stands in Washington D.C. The exhibit has been traveling for over 30 years and will be displayed during Medical Lake’s 2019 Founders Day Festival.

The opening ceremony begins at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3. The exhibit will be up through June 16 with a special flyover program on Saturday and closing ceremony on Sunday.

