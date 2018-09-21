Vice President Pence tentatively scheduled to visit Spokane, campaign for Rep. McMorris Rodgers

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Vice President Mike Pence

SPOKANE, Wash. - Vice President Mike Pence is tentatively scheduled to appear at a campaign fundraiser in Spokane for Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

McMorris Rodgers and Pence were colleagues for nearly a decade in the House.

Pence would be the third high-profile Republican to speak in the district for the congresswoman this year, following Rep. Devin Nunes and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway.

McMorris Rodgers is the highest ranking Republican woman in the House and faces a stiff challenge this year from Democrat Lisa Brown.

Pence would be the first vice president to visit the Spokane area since 2006, when Dick Cheney visited Fairchild Air Force Base.

Currently the event is scheduled for October 2, from 4:00 to 6:00pm.

People who are interested in attending may contact the Congresswoman's campaign office at (509) 624-1199.