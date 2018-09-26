Veterans return to Inland Northwest from D.C. after Honor Flight

SPOKANE, Wash. - Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War returned to Spokane Tuesday night to a hero's welcome.

The group of more than 100 vets took off from Spokane International Airport Monday morning for a tour of Washington D.C.and the memorial built in their honor.

The Inland Northwest Honor Flight has sent more than 1,500 veterans to Washington D.C. free of charge to those flying. For many vets, it's an opportunity that they wouldn't have had otherwise.

While the cross-country trip lasted less than two days, it created memories to last a lifetime.

"This is what we didn't get 50 years ago and it means the world to all these vets," said Steven Hathaway, an Army veteran. "I know it just does. It just brings you to tears that this many people would come out at this time of night."

Veterans on the flight were accompanied by guardians who helped each one throughout the trip.