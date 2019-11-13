Veteran homelessness numbers declining in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Veteran homelessness numbers are declining in Spokane, the state, and nationwide.

Nationally, the numbers have dropped 48.4 percent in ten years – just one year ago, 37,878 veterans were homeless, making up 9 percent of all homeless adults, and only 2 percent were homeless as part of a family – all according to data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness (NAEH).

On any given night in 2018, 22,304 people were homeless in Washington, with 1,636 of them being veterans.

In the 2019 Point in Time (PIT) count, Spokane counted 1,309 homeless people, 85 of whom are veterans. Compared to the 2018 PIT count, that is an 11.5 percent decrease.

For the 2020 PIT count, the West Central Community Center will hold a Veteran Stand Down will occur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 25. There, housing and service providers will help homeless veterans connect to VA healthcare and benefits, housing services, employment readiness, legal services, higher education programs and energy assistance.

City of Spokane