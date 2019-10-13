News

Veteran firefighter's body returned home

OKANOGAN, Wash. - A hero was escorted home on Saturday. 

Okanogan County Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson died from injuries he sustained while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire this summer. 

READ: Veteran firefighter burned in Spring Coulee Fire passes away

On Saturday, a procession spanned from Bothell to Okanogan. 

Johnson served with the Okanogan Fire Department for 20 years.

His celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Oct. 24, at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex.   

