Vehicle type in Wandermere shooting identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the deadly shooting in North Spokane County and have photos of a vehicle similar to that of the suspect's.

According to witness statements, the suspect's vehicle was described as two-tone (maroon/red over tan) 1999-2002 Ford Expedition, Eddie Bauer edition. Specifically, the tan trim package was estimated to cover the bottom quarter of the vehicle.

During their investigation, authorities searched for vehicles that matched this description. They obtained photos of a similar vehicle in North Spokane on July 5, 2019. Despite witness accounts of a thicker trim package on the suspect's vehicle, detectives believe these photos are likely of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying the potential suspects in this fatal shooting and with locating the vehicle matching these descriptions.

They also request anyone with video surveillance covering the Highway 395/Division Street corridor from Wedgewood to Hatch Road to check their recordings on July 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. specifically, and up to 11:00 p.m. that evening, for this vehicle.

Anyone with information or video surveillance regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Keyser at 509-477-611. If you see this vehicle, please call 911 immediately or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

