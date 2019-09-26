Vehicle break-ins reported across Post Falls, police say

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

POST FALLS, Idaho - Lock up your cars!

It may seem like a no brainer, but the Post Falls Police Department asked that people be more mindful about making sure their vehicles are locked.

The warning comes after the department responded to a series of vehicle burglary complaints in various areas around town.

Police said the majority of those vehicles were left unlocked.

“We would like to remind everyone to double check their vehicles to ensure they are locked and you are not leaving items of value inside their vehicles such as cell phones, important papers, computers, purse, tools, wallets or weapons,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police also wants to remind people that leaving your vehicle unlocked allows criminals access to your garage door opener, which could mean even more bad news.

The department encourages people to regularly view security footage and contact police if you see anything suspicious.