News

Vehicle accident in north Idaho leaves one person dead

By:

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 07:16 PM PST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 07:16 PM PST

KELLOGG, Idaho - At around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Idaho State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on westbound I-90 at milepost 49.5 near Kellogg. 

22-year-old Michael A. Seymour of Smelterville, Idaho, was driving his maroon 2001 Chevy Silverado truck, when he left the right roadway edge and struck the guard rail.  

The vehicle then overturned and came back onto the roadway, coming to rest in the median against the jersey barrier.  

Seymour was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.  

Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS