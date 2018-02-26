Vehicle accident in north Idaho leaves one person dead

KELLOGG, Idaho - At around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Idaho State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on westbound I-90 at milepost 49.5 near Kellogg.

22-year-old Michael A. Seymour of Smelterville, Idaho, was driving his maroon 2001 Chevy Silverado truck, when he left the right roadway edge and struck the guard rail.

The vehicle then overturned and came back onto the roadway, coming to rest in the median against the jersey barrier.

Seymour was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is on-going.