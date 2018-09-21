ValleyFest starts tonight!

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - ValleyFest 2018 is this weekend!

Festivities officially get started tonight, with the Hearts of Gold Parade down Sprague Ave. starting at 7:30. The parade will go between North Gillis Road & Perrine Road.

Events continue all weekend in Mirabeau Point Park and at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center.

There will be a stage with live entertainment, a 5k/10k, duathlon and triathlon, an outdoor movie, a car show, and much more. You can find a full schedule here.