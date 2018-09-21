ValleyFest starts tonight!
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - ValleyFest 2018 is this weekend!
Festivities officially get started tonight, with the Hearts of Gold Parade down Sprague Ave. starting at 7:30. The parade will go between North Gillis Road & Perrine Road.
Events continue all weekend in Mirabeau Point Park and at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center.
There will be a stage with live entertainment, a 5k/10k, duathlon and triathlon, an outdoor movie, a car show, and much more. You can find a full schedule here.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- One of the best ways to protect yourself from identity theft is now free
- KXLY investigating signal outage in LC Valley
- Friday morning's top stories
- Heads up, drivers! Extra state troopers looking for distracted drivers this weekend
- Three hospitalized after head-on DUI crash north of Chattaroy
- Meet local first responders at Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday