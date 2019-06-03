UW throws thank you event for George community and Grant County first responders

QUINCY, Wash. - On Sunday, University of Washington threw a thank you event and barbecue for the George Community and Grant County first responders after one of the buses rolled off the interstate 90 last thanksgiving.

The crash occurred while the band was en route to Pullman for the Apple Cup. They received help from community members throughout George, many provided the students comfort and gave leftovers from holiday dinners. Sunday was an opportunity to give back.

"We were super happy we were doing something for Quincy and George, just because of how much they helped us," said JaZee Griffith, a member of the Husky Marching Band.

The ceremony, held at Quincy High School, featured an address from UW President Ana Mari Cauce, as well as performances by the UW Marching Band and Spirit Squad and the Quincy High School Band.

UW officials also gifted equipment and training to the Grant County first responders, and gifted equipment to the George Elementary School music program.

