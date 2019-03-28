USF's Kyle Smith named new head basketball coach at WSU

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. USF's Kyle Smith is heading to Pullman. He was named the new head coach of the men's basketball team.

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. USF's Kyle Smith is heading to Pullman. He was named the new head coach of the men's basketball team.

PULLMAN, Wash. - Kyle Smith is the new head coach of the Washington State University men's basketball team.

Smith joins the Cougars from the University of San Francisco, where he coached the Dons for three seasons.

Smith was signed to a six-year contract at $1.4 million annually and will be introduced formally at a press conference Monday, April 1.

"We set a goal of finding the best head coach for Washington State University," Director of WSU Athletics Pat Chun said. "Kyle Smith fulfilled all of our criteria in meeting this goal."

Smith brings nine years of head coaching experience to the Palouse along with 18 years an an assistant coach.

"I'm just really excited to be associated with Washington State and the PAC-12 and to be able to compete at the highest level," Smith said. "It's truly an honor and I'm just really excited to get after it."

Smith will replace Ernie Kent, who was let go by the athletic program in early March.

This is a developing story.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.