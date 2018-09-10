Urban Libraries Council recognizes Spokane Public Library for library innovation

Spokane Public Library

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Urban Libraries Council announced Spokane Public Library as one of 10 Top Innovators during the 2018 ULC Annual Forum on September 5-7 in Baltimore.

A panel of expert judges selected Spokane Public Library's Lilac City Live from 220 submissions in 10 categories that demonstrate the value and impact of public library service. Spokane Public Library won in the category of Customer Experience.

Lilac City Live is a late-night talk show that showcases everything Spokane. Audience members enjoy local craft brews while watching musical performances, stand-up comedians and interviews with local authors, artists and celebrities. It is hosted in a custom-built performance space on the third floor of the Downtown Library.

At each Lilac City Live event, 20 to 35 percent of the audience is made up of 25-35 years olds, which is traditionally a difficult target demographic. Average attendance regularly exceeds 300 and has activated an underused space in the library.

The next show is Thursday, September 20 and features the founders of Terrain, Ginger Ewing and Luke Baumgarten, Lavoy, Power 2 the Poetry and Hannah Tilley.