UPDATE: Armed domestic violence suspect turns himself in to police

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Kenneth Head Jr. turned himself in to detectives Tuesday afternoon at the Public Safety Building, where he was arrested.

Head faces a felony harassment charge based on threats to kill, and fourth degree domestic violence assault.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible.

Previous Story:

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are searching for a man who reportedly made threats to kill his wife and implied he wanted to end his own life Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday at a residence located in the 19100 block of S. Aspen Meadows Drive in Southwest Spokane County.

Deputies learned that 51-year-old Kenneth E. Head Jr. was armed with a .45 caliber handgun, possibly a shotgun, and had threatened to kill his wife. He was reportedly very intoxicated and made statements like he “had nothing else to live for” and “call the cops, I've got my guns and I've lived long enough.”

Deputies also learned that Head had access to several other weapons.

The victim was not seriously injured during the assault.

Head's family has been moved to a safe location while Deputies try to locate him. Head should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach.

Kenneth Head Jr. is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a silver 1988 Ford F250 pickup with Washington license plates C30787M.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating 51-year-old Kenneth E. Head Jr. If you have seen him or know of his location, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.



