Up to 150 trees fall along Sherman Pass during weekend snowstorm

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 07:42 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:29 AM PDT

SHERMAN PASS - The mountains saw quite a bit of snowfall during a weekend of unusually cold weather in Eastern Washington. 

The Washington Department of Transportation said 14 inches of snow fell on Sherman Pass over this weekend. Crews worked hard throughout the weekend to clear snow from the roadway. 

The pass is open, but drivers should be prepared for winter driving conditions. There will be alternating lane closures along State Route 20 over the pass Monday as crews continue to remove trees that fell in the roadway. 

According to WSDOT, the snowstorm brought down between 100 and 150. 

