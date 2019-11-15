University of Washington needs your dog for new aging study
SEATTLE, Wash. - A study is trying to figure out how to help your furry best friend live longer and the University of Washington needs your help.
It’s called the God Aging Project.
Now, owners can nominate their dogs to be part of the study.
The UW Medicine and Texas A&M are behind the study, and are asking for dogs of every age and size, from every location.
They hope to learn how to help dogs live longer, happier, healthier lives.
CLICK HERE to enroll your furry friend in the study.
