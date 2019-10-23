University of Utah students host walkout on anniversary of Lauren McCluskey's death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - On the anniversary of Lauren McCluskey’s death, her parents are campaigning for more safety on college campuses- something they say could have saved their daughter’s life.

Tuesday marks one year since McCluskey was gunned down by an ex boyfriend who then took his own life.

A Pullman High School graduate, McCluskey was attending college in Utah when the shooting took place outside her dorm room.

The tragedy has left her friends and family to grieve.

The university has since pledged to invest $1 million in campus security, but McCluskey’s parents say more needs to be done.

On Monday, many students walked out of class to raise awareness.

“Just to know that on our campus, we aren’t safe from violence, we aren’t safe from murder. It’s terrifying and heartbreaking,” said Caroline Anderson, a student.

McCluskey’s parents filed a $56 million lawsuit against the university, which they say is their last resort to improve campus safety.