University of Idaho professor to receive presidential award

University of Idaho/Facebook via CNN

MOSCOW, Idaho - University of Idaho professor Tara Hudiburg has been selected to receive the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.

The award is the highest honor that the U.S. government can bestow upon scientists and engineers beginning their independent careers. It was commissioned in 1996 to recognize and honor these scientists and engineers, and display the high priority the government places on maintaining a leadership position in the world of science.

Hudiberg said she received the award for her work studying interactions between management and disturbance on forest carbon uptake. She measured the relationships in carbon intake between Moscow Mountain and the University of Idaho experimental forest, and then made models of how it would look at a larger scale.

About 100 U.S. scientists receive the award annually. Hudiberg is one of four scientists from Idaho to receive the award, and the only from an Idaho university.

She will travel to Washington D.C. on Thursday to receive the award.