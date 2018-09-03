Unique northwest Wyoming mansion up for sale

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

CODY, Wyo. (AP) - A northwest Wyoming mansion that features unusual architecture is up for sale for $750,000.

Known as the Smith Mansion, the 75-foot-tall, five story log cabin is a cavalcade of whimsy, towering over a hill that overlooks the surrounding landscape.

Built by engineer Francis Lee Smith, the house is a mishmash of designs, intercrossing wood and activity rooms.

The Cody Enterprise reports that the home has been the subject of numerous articles, documentaries and TV commercials over the years.

Real estate agent Scott Richard of Cody says it's up to the buyer whether to keep the unique structure intact or demolish it and build anew.

So far, Richard says the prospective buyers he's talked to only have interest in retaining the house.