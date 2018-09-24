Union Gospel Mission uniting community for World Homeless Day

SPOKANE, Wash. - Union Gospel Mission staff, residents and volunteers will observe World Homeless Day on October 10, 2018, by working together to clean up Spokane on behalf of those experiencing homelessness in the Inland Northwest.

From 8:00 a.m. to noon, UGM will send out teams of volunteers who will cooperate with the Downtown Spokane Partnership to paint over graffiti, clean up trash and refer homeless individuals they meet to relevant services and shelters.

UGM representatives will be seen with signs at Spokane intersections promoting that each person has inherent dignity and value. The mission promotes responses that uphold those qualities rather than create dependency or enable addiction.

Phil Altmeyer, UGM Executive Director said, “Our message is: 'You're worth more than just day-to-day survival. Change is possible. You have a valuable contribution to make'”.

UGM outreach teams will also make contact with downtown businesses affected by homelessness, seeking out their perspective and explaining the mission's role among the agencies and organizations that are part of the fight against homelessness in the community.

Anyone interested in volunteering can get more information at uniongospelmission.org/whd.