Unemployment in Washington at lowest rate in decades

OLYMPIA, Wash - Unemployment in Washington dropped to 4.5% in August, the lowest it's been since 1976.

The Washington Employment Security Department says Washington added 9,100 jobs last month, bringing the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate to that level. It decreased slightly from 4.6% in July.

“The state data continues to demonstrate the positive trends in its economy,” said Paul Turek, economist for the department. “The civilian labor force is up in August, and total unemployment is down, both month-to-month and over the year.”

Washington's unemployment rate is still higher than the national average of 3.9%.

The report says nine industry sectors expanded in August, with the greatest growth in professional and business services. Retail saw the biggest drop in August, losing 800 jobs.

