UGM gears up to feed hundreds at Christmas Eve dinner

SPOKANE, Wash. - Chefs were hard at work in the Union Gospel Mission kitchen on Tuesday, preparing a Christmas Eve dinner fit to feed hundreds of people.

Of the four shelters between Coeur d'Alene and Spokane, chefs say they plan to feed almost 400 people.

With that many, it's a feast that's taken days to prepare, said Chef Phillip Levine. He and about 40 other volunteers across the ministry rallied to make the dinner.

It's preparation that hasn't gone unnoticed by Jesse Hoffman.

Hoffman came to UGM in February for help with drug and alcohol addiction. He now works at the front desk, helping other men find their way.

"As far as the holidays, I used to hate them," said Hoffman. "The thought of togetherness and all… all the things that the holidays are supposed to have, I never had that."

Hoffman says all that changed when he found UGM.

"Now I get to be here, and I found love and belonging in the brokenness I found here," said Hoffman.

The dinner will take place following a service, which is set to begin at 5 p.m.