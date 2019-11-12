U-High warns of student diagnosed with pertussis, Spokane Regional Health evaluating

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - University High has reported a student diagnosed with pertussis.

Parents of U-High students received an alert from the school, warning of the student with pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

According to the school, the Spokane Regional Health District is working with school staff to determine possible contacts between the ill person and others. Parents of other students who may have come into contact with the student, even if they are vaccinated, will be notified and informed of the appropriate next steps.

They are warning parents to carefully monitor their children’s health for the next three weeks.

Children who develop coughing, fevers or other respiratory issues should be taken to a health care provider immediately.

The school district says “the best means of protecting children against pertussis is to get them vaccinated on schedule.”