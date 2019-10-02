Two teens arrested for allegedly pointing gun at people asking if they need help in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Wash. - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday for allegedly using a gun to threaten people who were trying to help them, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the two 19-year-olds were in a stopped white truck with an American flag in the bed near Highway 2 and Bennett Road early Tuesday morning. The truck's lights were flashing, according to the sheriff's office.
When two separate citizens stopped to see if they needed help, deputies said one of the men jumped out of the truck and pointed a pump shotgun at the citizens.
Deputies couldn't find the two suspects in the area, but later located the pick-up truck that was involved, which led them to Seth W. Kysar and Austin W. Tidwell.
Both were taken into custody on Thirteenth Street in Davenport late Tuesday afternoon.
They were found with two short barreled shotguns and one break away shotgun. The vehicle was impounded and deputies are now working to get a search warrant.
