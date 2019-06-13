Two suspects with ties to Soap Lake fires arrested on counts of arson and burglary

SOAP LAKE, Wash. - The teamwork of several law enforcement agencies, fire investigators and citizens resulted in the arrests of two people and the pending arrests of several others related to multiple fires in the Soap Lake area.

Sheriff's Investigators, the Fire Marshall's Office, Soap Lake Police and Fire District 7 combined forces to gather evidence including security footage. With the addition of tips from citizens identifying a vehicle tied to the fires, they were able to identify and arrest two suspects.

Police arrested Alexandra Gray of Ephrata on suspicion of four counts of second degree arson and four counts of second degree burglary. She is being held in the Grant County Jail.

Police also arrested a 17-year old male on suspicion of five counts of second degree arson and five counts of second degree burglary.

"There was a great amount of time spent on this investigation due to the concern that the fire setters might evolve to igniting occupied buildings," said Sheriff Tom Jones. "The cooperation between investigators and the public helped close this case before anybody was hurt, including the suspects."

Fire District 7 alerted the Sheriff's Office and Fire Marshall's Office in early April about a number of suspicious fires which burned old homestead structures near the 27000 block of Road A-Northeast and the 1600 block of Road 27-Northeast.

The first fire was reported to authorities on April 10th. The most recent fire was May 28th. At least five burned buildings were connected to the case, and with a possibility of two more also being linked.

The burned buildings included old homes and farm buildings in a rural area. None of the structures were occupied and no one was injured.

Investigators are still looking into a number of unsolved hay and straw stack fires in the Soap Lake area. If you have information please contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

