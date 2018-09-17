Two people escape house fire, two people still unaccounted for
BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Deputies and fire personnel received a report of a structure fire in the 700 block of Old Highland Orchard Road in the Bridgeport area Sunday night. The home burned to the ground but the two occupants inside were able to escape.
However, there are two people still unaccounted for. The cause and circumstances of the fire are still unknown at this time. Fire and Law enforcement investigators are still on scene.
Red Cross Northwest volunteers also responded to the house fire.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- East Valley School District asks voters to approve $13M levy
- Learn more about the $495M schools bond on your November ballot
- The time to get your flu shot is now
- Trial set for teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle
- Woman dies in early morning apartment fire in Hillyard
- This morning's top headlines