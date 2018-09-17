Two people escape house fire, two people still unaccounted for

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Deputies and fire personnel received a report of a structure fire in the 700 block of Old Highland Orchard Road in the Bridgeport area Sunday night. The home burned to the ground but the two occupants inside were able to escape.

However, there are two people still unaccounted for. The cause and circumstances of the fire are still unknown at this time. Fire and Law enforcement investigators are still on scene.

Red Cross Northwest volunteers also responded to the house fire.