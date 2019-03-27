Two men arrested in Smelterville following lengthy K-9 search

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SMELTERVILLE, Idaho - Two men were arrested on Tuesday, after reportedly breaking into a building in Smelterville that led to a K-9 search of the property.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office received a call referencing an activated business alarm at Enyeart Cedar Mill.

Responding SCSO deputies and members of the Kellogg Police Department discovered evidence that led them to believe that someone had broken into the cedar mill.

Police said they saw a man attempting to leave through a window of one of the large mill site buildings. Police ordered the man to come out, but he ran back inside. Authorities then requested K-9 assistance from Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

The K-9 entered the building and found two men that SCSO took into custody.

William R. Croston, 39, of Hayden, was booked into jail for burglary, criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and resist/obstruct/delay officers. Earl E. Jones, 41, of Smelterville, was booked into jail for burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespass and resist/obstruct/delay officers.

