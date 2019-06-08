Two injured in Walla Walla Co. crash when driver attempts U-turn

BURBANK, Wa - Two people were injured in Walla Walla County when a driver attempted a U-turn on SR 124.

Marbella Villa, 20, was on the shoulder of eastbound SR 124 at milepost three when she attempted a U-turn and was hit by Joel Garcia Pina, 65, who was also traveling eastbound on SR 124.

Both Villa and Pina were transported to Lourdes Hospital to be treated for their injuries.