Two injured in crash near Moses Lake

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 09:50 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 09:50 PM PDT

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Two people were injured in a crash near Moses Lake Friday when a driver fell asleep and drove into the median. 

Krista Fisher, 39, was driving westbound on I-90, near exit 179, when she fell asleep at the wheel. Her car entered the median and rolled, coming to rest on the right shoulder. 

Both Fisher and one other passenger, 33-year-old Crystal Royer, were transported to Samaritan Hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

