Two hospitalized after Spokane Valley crash

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 02:02 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 02:05 PM PDT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters were able to rescue two people trapped inside a car that crashed into a retaining wall Saturday morning. 

According to SVFD, The crash happened at 7:48 a.m. in the 100 block of North Raymond Rd. 

Rescuers were able to safely remove the two people inside the car. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to SVFD. 

Authorities have not said what caused the crash. 

