Two frightening incidents for Spokane Public Schools in one day

SPOKANE, Wash. - Just hours after a deadly shooting in California, Lewis and Clark high school parents were told someone was threatening their kids.

The school said it was not a real threat and school went on as normal. Still, the scare has Spokane Public Schools issuing a reminder that words can be dangerous.

SPS says the suspected student made the threat on social media. The student was in school at the time, and staff were able to speak with him quickly. School staff said that student told them he was just joking.

Even so, he still may face serious consequences.

Whether made verbally, through a note, or social media, any threat to harm another person will not end well, the school district said.

"The history here in our district of things that have happened. These are not joking matters, and we would encourage students to continue to tell trusted adults - whether that's an administrator of a teacher. Someone you can trust at the school, when you see something that's unsafe. Please let us know. They did that today and it worked," said Brian Coddington, Spokane Public Schools.

The principal of Lewis and Clark High School sent out a voice message, notifying parents what happened and making sure all parents knew that everyone was safe.

Going forward, the school district is urging parents to talk to your kids. It's always better to be safe than sorry. Tell your kids if they see something on social media, they should tell a teacher or school staff.

SPS says it's also important to let your kids know they won't get in trouble, and jokes about killing people are not considered jokes.

Another frightening moment took place at a Spokane Public School on Thursday.

Sacajawea Middle School was placed under a lockdown when someone called 911 saying a man nearby was yelling and screaming he was going to kill someone.

Spokane Police responded and that person ran. They eventually found him and let him go because they didn't have probable cause to arrest him.