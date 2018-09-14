Two fests in West Central Spokane Saturday aim to bring together community

SPOKANE, Wash. - Bobby Enslow has a lot of love for West Central Spokane, and quite a lot invested in it. Over half of his Indaba Coffee Roasters locations are located in the district.

“I live in West Central, my wife and i have a home, we have 3 kids,” said Enslow.

Since he opened the doors at the first location back in 2009, he's had one vision.

“A place to rub shoulders with people in West Central because up until that point, it was just kind of ignored,” he added.

Ok, maybe two.

“I've always had Indaba Fest in the back of my mind.”

Bobby wanted to create an event that would bring people from all over West Central Spokane together.

“I really want it to be a bridging point between the old 'West Central-ians' like me because I live in the old West Central-area and the 'Kendall Yard-ians.' It's like, we are all West Central people,” he explained.

Not an easy undertaking. Its a big area, with troublesome parts.

“I'm not going to lie, sometimes it's spooky.”

Crime has kept some of these residents indoors, but Bobby has seen passionate neighbors bring about significant change. One of them is Marshall Peterson. Marshall founded Porchfest West Central 5 years ago.

“Part of the intention of Porchfest West Central is to give the two sides of the neighborhood to get together,” he shared.

They've both got the same goal,o they're both holding their fests Saturday. A block from each other, at nearly the same times.

Bobby shared, “even if you just pop by for a half hour, make it part of your Saturday, meet a new neighbor before you take off to what you are going to do.”

Indaba Fest will happen from 11am to 6pm at the Nettleton Indaba location. There will be activities for the kids, food trucks and of course, coffee!

Porchfest West Central will happen throughout the neighborhood from 3pm to 7pm. Musicians and poets will perform on various porches.