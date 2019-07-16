News

Two federal agents hurt in exchange of gunfire during Moses Lake drug bust

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 11:09 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:30 AM PDT

GRANT CO., Wash. - Two federal agents suffered minor injuries during a drug bust in Moses Lake on Tuesday. 

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Border Patrol led the bust, targeting a methamphetamine and heroin drug trafficking organization. 

During the operation, two ATF agents were injured at a home in the 2400 block of Road E.5-NE. One of the agents was shot and injured, the other was injured from debris during the exchange of gunfire. Their injuries are not life-threatening. They were given medical attention on scene and taken to the hospital for further treatement. They are expected to be released soon. 

A suspect was also injured. Authorities believe he shot himself as the special agents executed the search warrant. The suspect was taken to a Spokane hospital and his condition is not known. 

