Two elderly adults found dead in home near Chattaroy
CHATTAROY, Wash. - Two elderly adults were found dead inside a home just east of Chattaroy Tuesday morning.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation, but does not believe there is any threat to the public.
Deputies responded to the home on N. Scotts Ridge Lane for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said the situation may possibly be a suicide investigation.
Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene and have taken over the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Some Avista customers may not get power back for more than two days
City of Spokane
Next Story
Free tree branch disposal offered for Spokane residents affected by storm
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Some Avista customers may not get power back for more than two days
- Free tree branch disposal offered for Spokane residents affected by storm
- Kids home from school? Here's a few ideas of what to do today
- Mother returns frozen beef her son stole from Soap Lake restaurant, police say
- House of Charity temporarily expanding services due to weather conditions
- Crash near Fairchild Air Force Base sends one to the hospital via life flight