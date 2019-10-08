News

Two elderly adults found dead in home near Chattaroy

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 12:10 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:14 PM PDT

CHATTAROY, Wash. - Two elderly adults were found dead inside a home just east of Chattaroy Tuesday morning. 

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation, but does not believe there is any threat to the public. 

Deputies responded to the home on N. Scotts Ridge Lane for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said the situation may possibly be a suicide investigation. 

Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene and have taken over the investigation. 

