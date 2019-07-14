Two Eastern Washington University football players shot in downtown Spokane

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Eastern Washington University football players were hospitalized after being shot early Saturday morning in downtown Spokane's central bar district.

EWU Sports Information Director Dave Cook confirmed athletes Keith Moore, 21, and Dehonta Hayes, 22, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Spokane Police Department responded to reports of the shooting near N. Division St and Main Ave, around 1:22 a.m. According to police, SPD units were close by at the time and found the two athletes within a minute.

Once there, officers and bystanders performed first aid to Moore and Hayes until SFD and AMR paramedics arrived at the scene.

In a statement Saturday, EWU Director of Communications and Media Relations Dave Meany said, "Our first priority is to provide support and comfort to the students, their families, and their friends. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We are pleased to report both students are expected to fully recover."

SPD is still investigating the shooting and asks any witnesses with information to call crime check at 509-456-2233.

