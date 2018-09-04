Two dead after motorhome crash near Ellensburg

Brian Moore

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Update (8:40): All lanes are now open, according to Trooper Brian Moore.

----------------------------------------------------

Two people were killed and seven others seriously injured in a motorhome crash that shut down I-90 for much of Monday afternoon.

Inside lanes of I-90 MP 110 will remain closed as @wastatepatrol investigates. Recovery of motorhome started but expected to take several hours. @EcologyWA on scene for diesel spill into Wilson Creek. PRESS MEMO PENDING https://t.co/eNWBhnpZnb — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) September 4, 2018

KXLY 4's sister station KAPP/KVEW reported that according to Washington State Patrol, a 61-year-old woman died on scene and a 6-year-old girl later died at the hospital. WSP reported that another adult and two children were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. In total, three adults and six children were involved in the crash.

Troopers say the crash happened Monday afternoon near MP 110 when the driver of a motorhome pulling a trailer lost control, drove into the median and hit a guardrail before crashing into the embankment below.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is one lane open in each direction.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.