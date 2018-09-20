Two children sent to hospital after crash south of Deer Park

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

DEER PARK, Wash. - Around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, two children were injured in a crash on on SR 395 about 4 miles south of Deer Park.

28-year-old Brianna Arena, from Deer Park, didn't yield to oncoming traffic when she turned left onto northbound SR 395 from Staley Rd.

Arena crashed into a southbound 2013 Ford Escape driven by 60-year-old Kristie Neumiller from Valley. An 11-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl were also in the car. The children were both injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Neither of the drivers were injured but both cars were totaled. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelts.

According to Washington State Patrol, Arena has been charged with failure to yield. Drugs and/or alcohol were not involved.