Two car crash leaves Idaho man in critical condition

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

POST FALLS, Idaho - An Idaho man is in critical condition after a crash sent him to the ICU with life threatening injuries.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County Fire reported to the intersection of N. Meyer Rd. and W. Hayden Ave. for a two vehicle crash with serious injuries reported Wednesday.

Around 2:45 p.m., Mark S. Lopp, 54, of Coeur d'Alene, was traveling northbound on N. Meyer Rd. Lopp failed to yield from the stop sign on Meyer at Hayden and began a left turn onto Hayden, pulling directly into the travel path of a truck. The driver of that truck, 35-year-old Clint L. Ducken of Sandpoint, was traveling eastbound on Hayden.

Lopp and his passenger, 47-year-old Pete P. Pesetti of Rathdrum, were transported to Kootenai Health. Lopp is currently in ICU with life threatening injuries. Pesetti will most likely be kept in the hospital overnight, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time. Ducken was uninjured.

There are no initial signs of impairment for either driver and speed does not appear to be a factor.

The intersection was closed for several hours while the scene was processed following the crash.

The investigation is continuing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.