Two buildings, two cars destroyed by brush fire near Diamond Lake

DIAMOND LAKE, Wash. - A fire near Diamond Lake burned two buildings and two cars Sunday afternoon.

South Pend Oreille Fire first responded to a structure fire that had spread to the surrounding brush around 2:40 p.m. When the flames began spreading quickly, 50 firefighters from Pend Orielle Fire District 4, Spokane County Fire District 4, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources were sent to help.

Two single-seat air tankers from Deer Park provided air support. The fire was contained to less than five acres.

Northshore Diamond Lake Road was briefly closed to traffic but reopened by Sunday night. No homes were damaged in the fire and no injuries were reported. The buildings that were burned were described as outbuildings.

The Dept. of Natural Resources is now investigating the cause of the fire.

Sunday was a busy day for firefighters in the region. While the Diamond Lake Fire was burning, another brush fire sparked about 40 miles to the south near Mirabeau Park in Spokane Valley. While local fire crews were battling both brush fires, a Spokane Valley home also caught fire in an unrelated incident. No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

